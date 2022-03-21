Watch SILVY cosplay as Eminem and Snoop Dogg in ‘GANG$TA’ music video

Thai-Italian singer SILVY has released her latest single, ‘GANG$TA’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – was released onto streaming platforms on Friday (March 18). Co-written by Richard Craker (Jolin Tsai, Liam Gallagher), Stephen Jones, and singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy, the track sees SILVY take shots at people who portray themselves as thugs and gangsters when they’re not.

Watch the music video for ‘GANG$TA’ below.

The video sees SILVY cosplay as rappers from multiple eras of hip-hop such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kanye West and Lil Pump. Towards the end of the video, SILVY – dress as herself – shows up and the rest of the rappers quickly flee the scene.

“You ain’t no gangster / A Predictable character / Fake ‘choos, fake boots, fake truth, fake news / Strutting in da club like you’re Capone, Bugzy Malone / You ain’t got shit without a backbone,” SILVY raps.

‘GANG$TA’ marks the Thai-Italian singer’s fourth single, and her first of the year. In early December, she shared her third-ever single, ‘Troublemaker’. The track was her first “slow” song, and received a video that saw the singer deliver a solo pole performance in an empty nightclub.

‘Troublemaker’ arrived less than a month after SILVY released her sophomore single ‘QUEEN’, following the release of her debut single ‘XL’ – an anthem for body positivity – in August.