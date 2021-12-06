Watch SILVY’s moody music video for new song ‘Troublemaker’

Thai-Italian pop artist SILVY has shared a moody music video for her latest single ‘Troublemaker’.

The track arrived on major streaming platforms via Warner Music Asia on Friday (December 3). In the striking music video, directed by Ernarin, SILVY is an angst-ridden danger who delivers a solo pole performance in an empty nightclub.

Watch it here:

Advertisement

Announcing the latest single on Instagram, SILVY – real name Silvy Pavida – noted that she is ending the year with her first “slow” song.

‘Troublemaker’ – which SILVY co-wrote with Richard Craker (Jolin Tsai, Liam Gallagher), Stephen Jones, and singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy – was inspired by SILVY’s own past personal transgressions, she revealed.

“personally, i’ve come this far from learning every mistakes i’ve done.. i WAS a troublemaker and i believe some of you is a troublemaker in someone’s story somehow, we tend to hurt others because we’re afraid of getting hurt…” she said in a caption on her Instagram post.

“Anyways….. we all desire to have good love so once you have it don’t take it for granted! And LOVE urself right.. so you can learn how to love others right too! Troublemakers.. u are worthy of love, and i love you.”

Advertisement

‘Troublemaker’ arrived less than a month after SILVY released her sophomore single ‘QUEEN’, following the release of her debut single ‘XL’ – an anthem for body positivity – in August.

Prior to her recorded music career, SILVY has held acting stints, appearing on television series such as Rearranged Love and Deceptive Marriage, and performing on music shows such as The Voice Thailand and The Masked Singer.