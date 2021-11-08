Watch SILVY’s music video for fiery new single, ‘QUEEN’

Thai-Italian singer SILVY has released her latest single, ‘QUEEN’.

The fiery new single, and its accompanying music video, arrived on Friday, November 5. Directed by Khamkwan Duangmanee, the music video shows the singer and a drag queen embracing their true selves within the LGBTQ+ community.

Watch the video for ‘QUEEN’ below.

Advertisement

Produced by Richard Craker (Jolin Tsai, Liam Gallagher), singer-songwriter Valentina Ploy and Steve Jones, ‘QUEEN’ backs SILVY’s powerhouse vocals with bright electric guitar chords, thick bass, keys and synths, trap percussion and a variety of electronic samples.

“I’m all about self-love, self-confidence, and encouraging everyone to be completely free about ‘being themselves’ and not worrying what others think. ‘QUEEN’ is my anthem for the LGBTQ+ community but everyone – everyone! I will want everyone to sing along and dance with me, too!” SILVY said of the track via a press release.

Following the release of the single and music video, SILVY took to Instagram to say: “Be the QUEEN you are. Awaken the QUEEN that’s screaming inside of you. Don’t ever let anyone tell you that u don’t belong or you can’t be! LET UR TRUE SELF SHINE! Stay golden y’all! It looks fucking great on you ;)”.

‘QUEEN’ serves as SILVY’s sophomore single, following the release of her debut single ‘XL’ in August. The body-positive anthem chronicles the artist’s past experiences with being forced to conform to her prior record labels’ ideal image.

Advertisement

In mid-October, SILVY released a cover of Lizzo’s hit single ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B.