Watch Sinéad O’Connor fans gather to sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at Dublin tribute

Fans gathered to honour the late singer and activist in the Irish capital following her passing last week

By Hollie Geraghty
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Glastonbury , United Kingdom, 1990 (CREDIT: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

Sinéad O’Connor fans gathered in Dublin this weekend and sang her song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in memory of the late singer.

The iconic Irish singer and activist died at the age of 56 last week, after being found unresponsive in her London home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news of her passing came a year after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life in January 2022.

Tributes quickly poured in from across the music industry from GarbageBilly CorganMichael StipeIce-T and many more.

On Sunday afternoon (July 30), around 100 people gathered at Dublin’s City Hall to pay tribute to O’Connor, organised by socialist feminist group Rosa (via PA Media).

They sang her 1990 song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, a track written and composed by Prince for his side project the Family, but it eventually became her most famous song.

Ruth Coppinger, a Rosa activist and former Irish parliamentarian, paid tribute to the late singer at the gathering, describing her as an “exceptional and unique voice that could be both a whisper or a scream in one line”.

“Sinead’s artistry and activism cannot be separated – they were essential to each other. Her artistic integrity and sense of justice came from her own experience of injustice,” she said.

After the Irish musician’s death, Morrissey later criticised the industry response, suggesting it was hypocritical considering the lack of support she had for her actions – including protesting sexual abuse in the Catholic Church live on television – while she was alive.

O’Connor had discussed being “the first ever cancelled person” in her last TV interview.

Sinead O'Connor. Credit: SGranitz/GETTY
Sinead O’Connor. Credit: SGranitz/GETTY

Since her death, P!nk and Brandi Carlile have paid live tribute to the singer, covering ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at a recent show. Fall Out Boy also covered the song at their most recent gig, while Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette performed ‘Mandinka’ at a recent festival.

O’Connor said she was working on a new album before her death. “Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year,” she wrote in a social post.

The singer’s final social media post revealed the devastating impact of her son’s death last year.

