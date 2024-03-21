Watch Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter perform emotional cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at New York tribute show

Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter performed an emotional cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ during a tribute show in the US last night (March 20) – watch the footage below.

The special concert, which was announced in January, took place at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Dubbed ‘Sinéad & Shane At Carnegie Hall’, the event was held in memory of O’Connor and the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan – both of whom died last year.

The closing suite of songs included a moving rendition of O’Connor’s classic 1990 single ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by her 28-year-old daughter Roisin Waters.

She appeared barefoot on stage and was backed by a live band. Following the cover, Waters received rapturous applause and huge cheers from the audience.

Many viewers have since praised the performance in the comments section of a fan-shot video. “Thank you dear Roisin,” wrote one. “That was SO beautiful and tender and powerful.”

Another said: “What a beautiful lady and beautiful voice just like her mom.” You can tune in here:

😍😍😍 The Sinéad & Shane memorial concert at Carnegie Hall included (pictured) Glen Hansard, Josh Ritter, Sinéad's incredible daughter Roisin Waters, actual Pogue Cate O'Riordan, Lisa Hannigan, Bettye Lavette, Amanda Palmer, Imelda May, and the Mountain Goats! pic.twitter.com/otOWPhUfjZ — Sam J. Miller³ (@sentencebender) March 21, 2024

Roisin, whose father is Irish columnist John Waters, was born in 1996.

The concert also saw Bettye LaVette sing O’Connor’s ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got’, Cat Power deliver her take on The Pogues’ ‘The Body Of An American’ and the Resistance Revival Chorus cover O’Connor’s ‘Thank You For Hearing Me’.

Elsewhere in the show, Glen Hansard and Imelda May joined forces to perform MacGowan and O’Connor’s duet ‘Haunted’ while Billy Bragg put his spin on The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night In Soho’.

Proceeds from ‘Sinéad & Shane At Carnegie Hall’ benefited PEN America.

O’Connor died at the age of 56 last July. At the time, police confirmed that she was found unresponsive at her home in London and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was confirmed this January that she died of natural causes.

MacGowan died from pneumonia on November 30, 2023. He was 65 years old.

Last month saw O’Connor be posthumously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2024. The winners are due to be announced late next month, and a formal induction into the Hall will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this autumn.

In other news, fans have reacted to a visual interpretation of the late Sinéad O’Connor as a new Bratz doll.