Watch Singaporean pop artist Haven’s new music video for ‘Museum’

Rising Singaporean singer-songwriter Haven has released a new single titled ‘Museum’.

The track, and its accompanying music video, was released today (November 27). Written and performed by the 17-year-old pop musician, ‘Museum’ offers listeners a glimpse at a more solemn, intense side of Haven.

The dramatic ballad, in contrast to Haven’s previous colourful and lively single ‘Ego’, sees the singer put her heart on her sleeve after a clash with her partner, as she recalls the better times of their relationship and pleads with her partner not to give up.

The music video – directed by Lepsy Films – reflects the same theme, as Haven dons a white dress and veil, channeling a bride left at the altar. Watch her perform opposite a faceless figure reminiscent of René Magritte’s famous painting The Lovers below.

‘Museum’ was produced, arranged and mixed by Filipino producer Jonathan Manalo, who had also produced ‘Ego’. Both tracks were recorded at the Purple Room studio in Manila, Philippines, before being mastered in Los Angeles’ Grammy award-winning studio, The Bakery.

Earlier this September, Haven and fellow Singaporean artist Haneri featured on ABS-CBN’s all-female charity single, ‘Heal’. The track featured a total of 14 artists from across Southeast Asia, including Valentina Ploy and KZ Tandingan.