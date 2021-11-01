Watch Singaporean rapper BGourd’s surreal music video for ‘Virtual Machine’

Singaporean rapper BGourd has shared a surreal music video for ‘Virtual Machine’, a song from his ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 3’ EP with producer Beansprouts.

The visual, directed by Crispin Tan, uploaded on YouTube on Friday evening (October 29). The plot of the video sees a character named Xavia (played by Iris Li), a helpless employee of an unnamed company, who finds herself taken on a strange journey where she discovers several of her doppelgangers.

Facing odd diatribes by her supervisor Chiam (Lee Hong Kai), Xavia also battles unfavourable truths about her character.

Per a press release, the music video was inspired by Denis Villeneuve’s 2013 horror film Enemy, Duncan Jones’ 2009 sci-fi film Moon and Boots Riley’s 2018 comedy Sorry to Bother You.

This Friday, BGourd will release the single ‘Far Side’ off ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 4’, which will be the final installment of the rapper’s ‘Veggie Wraps’ series of releases.

Last week, BGourd released an animated music video for ‘Fresh Air’, featuring Fauxe, who produced its project ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 2’.

BGourd, known for wearing a green morphsuit and his adventurous boom bap hip-hop, debuted with the release of ‘Veggie Wraps, Vol. 1’ in 2020.

BGourd will perform at Singapore’s Baybeats Festival 2021 this Thursday (November 4), and also for Taiwan’s Asia Rolling Music Festival on November 5.