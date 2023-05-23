Watch Siouxsie Sioux perform ‘Israel’ for first time in a decade at Cruel World Fest

Siouxsie Sioux has performed Siouxsie And The Banshees‘ song ‘Israel’ for the first time in a decade – watch the footage below.

The iconic singer-songwriter – who previously fronted the aforementioned punk band – recently returned to the stage for her first solo show in 10 years. Following a run of dates in Europe, Sioux was set to play her first US set in 15 years at Cruel World Fest 2023 last Saturday (May 20).

But organisers were forced to cancel that headline slot after severe weather hit the event, which was taking place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Both Sioux and Iggy Pop (who was also on the bill) then returned to the site on Sunday (May 21) to perform that night instead. As Stereogum reports, Sioux ended her 17-song set by playing The Banshees’ 1980 standalone single ‘Israel’.

It marked the first live outing for the tune since she appeared at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013, per Setlist.FM.

Check out the fan-shot video of the moment here:

Additionally, Sioux treated fans to numerous other Banshees cuts, occasionally showcasing her solo music as well as a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Dear Prudence’. The star kicked off the show with The Banshees’ ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Arabian Knights’ before playing her solo track ‘Here Comes That Day’.

Having announced her long-awaited live return last December, Sioux is due to make her UK comeback with a performance at The Halls in Wolverhampton on June 21. She’ll head to Latitude Festival 2023 the following month.

Two consecutive London gigs will take place at the Troxy on September 6 and 7. A Glasgow date is scheduled for July 25 – find the full UK itinerary and ticket details here.