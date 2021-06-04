Watch Skullcrusher cover ‘New Slang’ by The Shins

The Shins have shared a rendition of their ‘Oh, Inverted World’ track ‘New Slang’ by Skullcrusher, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band’s debut album.

The band shared the video to their Instagram page earlier today. For her version, Skullcrusher – singer-songwriter Helen Ballentine – trades the ambling acoustic guitars of the original for banjo and slows it down,

Watch Ballentine cover ‘New Slang’ below:

Advertisement

The Shins announced a 20th anniversary edition of ‘Oh, Inverted World’ back in April. Set to arrive on June 11, the reissue has been fully remastered by Bob Ludwig, containing an inverted colour album cover, a booklet featuring vintage photos, handwritten lyrics, liner notes and more.

When announcing the reissue, frontman James Mercer reflected on the legacy of the band’s 2001 debut.

“This record gave me the life that I never really dreamed I would,” he said. “It opened me up to the whole world and gave me validation. It’s also something that stands as a bit of a pinnacle for our band.”

Skullcrusher, meanwhile, recently shared latest EP ‘Storm in Summer’, also in April. In a four-star review, NME‘s Sophie Williams called the five-track release a “delicately crafted patchwork of ideas plucked from indie history, where hushed alt-folk meets both shoegaze-y stylings and emo subtleties in one eclectic swoop.”

Advertisement

“‘Storm in Summer’ glistens as it hits on a personal truth for Ballentine: her continued willingness to be so open in her music has led towards a greater sense of emotional clarity.”