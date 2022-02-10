Watch Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators cover Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’

Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have covered Elton John’s 1972 classic, ‘Rocket Man’.

The rock act debuted their cover during their recent River Is Rising tour kickoff show in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday (February 8). The performance saw the Guns N’ Roses guitarist rip through several solos and lead guitar melodies while Kennedy and The Conspirators jammed along to the classic tune.

Watch Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators cover ‘Rocket Man’ below.

Before the band launched into the cover, Slash took to the mic to share that they had first recorded the cover for Stuntman, a documentary chronicling Eddie Braun’s attempt to recreate Evel Knievel’s Snake River Canyon jump.

“We’re gonna do this song, it’s gonna be the first time we’ve ever played it live. We played it for a movie some years ago. The movie came out during COVID. It was a movie called Stuntman. We did this version of the song for this movie for this friend of mine who jumped over Snake River Canyon. We’re going to play it live tonight since we’ve been dying to play it. It’s very different for us, too,” Slash said.

The rest of the tour’s setlist included several tracks from the band’s upcoming album, ‘4’, fan favourites from previous Slash and Myles Kennedy albums, and Lenny Kravitz’s 1991 song ‘Always On The Run’, which was co-written by Slash. The band notably did not cover any Guns N’ Roses tracks.

Slash, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators most recently released a new single, ‘Call Off The Dogs’ last month. The single serves as the third preview of the band’s upcoming album, ‘4’, following ‘The River Is Rising’ and ‘Fill My World’ in 2021.

‘4’ is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022. Slash claims it’s “the best one we’ve done so far”. Earlier this year, Slash also revealed that Guns N’ Roses have “an entire record’s worth” of new material that they plan to release throughout the coming year.