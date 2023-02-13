Watch Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy cover Avril Lavigne

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) and Soccer Mommy covered Avril Lavigne‘s ‘I’m With You’ during a concert in Baltimore over the weekend.

The pair teamed up as part of Snail’s Mail’s five night ‘Valentine Fest’ residency at the Ottobar in her hometown.

During her set on Saturday (February 11), which saw her share the bill with Soccer Mommy, Feeble Little Horse and Animal Collective member Geologist, Jordan covered Ride‘s ‘Vapour Trail’.

She was then joined by Soccer Mommy during the encore for Lavigne’s 2002 hit ‘I’m With You’. You can view both performances below.

The concert series will run until tomorrow (February 14). Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

‘Valentine’ Fest comes in support of Jordan’s second album as Snail Mail, the titular ‘Valentine’, which arrived last November via Matador. Singles included the title track, ‘Ben Franklin’ and ‘Madonna’, with the album itself earning a five-star review from NME’s El Hunt. In that write-up, Hunt called the record “expertly curated” and opined that every song on it “feels like a fully-realised gem”.

In a statement Jordan shared when the concerts were first announced last November, she said: “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait. I’ll see you at the Ottobar.”

The venue itself holds some significance for Jordan: she played her second-ever Snail Mail show at the Ottobar in 2015, and performed there four more times over the following two years. Her last hometown show was in July of 2018, just a month after she released her debut album, ‘Lush’