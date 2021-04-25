Watch Snoop Dogg recreate classic rap album covers in ‘Look Around’ music video

Snoop Dogg has shared the music video for ‘Look Around’ in which he recreates iconic rap album covers by Ice Cube, Eazy-E, and more.

Tha Doggfather released his 18th album, ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’, on Tuesday (April 20) in line with 4/20.

The Bakery-directed clip for his new single sees Snoop digging through record crates and positioning himself in place of classic rap LP covers.

As listed by HipHopDX, Snoop takes on the likeness and imagery of LL Cool J’s ‘Radio’ (back cover), Ice-T’s ‘Power’, King Tee’s ‘Act A Fool’, Boogie Down Productions’ (KRS-One) ‘By All Means Necessary’, Slick Rick’s ‘The Great Adventures…’, Eric B. & Rakim’s ‘Paid In Full’, Big Daddy Kane’s ‘Long Live The Kane’, Eazy-E’s ‘Eazy-Duz-It’, Too $hort’s ‘Life Is… Too $hort’, Ice Cube’s ‘AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted’ and ‘Death Certificate’, as well as his own album ‘Doggystyle’.

The release of ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’ follows Snoop’s work with the new rap supergroup, Mt. Rushmore.

The group – comprising Snoop, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 – performed their debut show last weekend (April 17) at Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club.

The four rappers first teased the new group last year before officially announcing it last month. Their debut album is reportedly set to arrive sometime this month, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

In other news, Snoop has seemingly implied in his new song ‘Gang Signs’ that he once smoked marijuana with Barack Obama.