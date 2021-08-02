Watch Snoop Dogg’s awesome commentary on Olympic equestrian event

Snoop Dogg has won praise from fans after providing some brilliant commentary for the Equestrian event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The rap icon was joined by Kevin Hart on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service to provide the public with some irreverent updates on proceedings at the games.

Offering his take on the Equestrian event, Snoop quipped: “This horse is off the chain!

“I’ve got to get this motherfucker in a video. Motherfucker was off the chain. I need that.”