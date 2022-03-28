Watch Sobs perform unreleased song ‘Burn Book’

Singaporean indie band Sobs have premiered new song ‘Burn Book’ in a live performance for Snakeweed Studios.

The Singaporean recording studio shared the band’s performance of the unreleased track on its YouTube channel on Saturday (March 26) as part of its ongoing Snakeweed Sessions performance series.

Watch Sobs – the six-piece live band led by the core trio of Celine Autumn, Jared Lim and Raphael Ong – perform the fuzzy, heartfelt track ‘Burn Book’ below.

‘Burn Book’ has yet to receive a release date. It is currently unclear if the track will be released as a standalone single, or if it will feature on Sobs’ second album, which they completed last year.

album's done — Sobs (@sobshaha) October 7, 2021

Sobs most recently released their debut album ‘Telltale Signs’ in June 2018. The record includes fan favourites like ‘Astronomy’, ‘Party Song’ and the title track. Prior to ‘Telltale Signs’, Sobs released the ‘Catflap’ EP in 2017.

Sobs are set to perform alongside their labelmates Middle Class Cigars Subsonic Eye and Cosmic Child in May for the former’s upcoming fundraiser concert ahead of their maiden US tour in June.

Sobs’ Celine Autumn most recently released her debut solo EP as Cayenne last June. The four-track pop project landed in the 11th spot in NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2021 list.