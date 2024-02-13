Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor make US TV debut on ‘Fallon’ with ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has made her US TV debut – performing ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer took to the stage on the chat show last night (February 12) for what was her first-ever performance on US television. For the live appearance, she performed her 2001 hit, which has recently made a huge comeback thanks to that memorable final scene in Saltburn.

Since the film was released at the end of 2023, the British club classic became a viral hit on TikTok and even entered the Billboard Hot 100 – her first-ever song to chart in the US. It also climbed the UK single charts, peaking at Number Two earlier this month.

Advertisement

Introduced by Jimmy Fallon – holding a copy of her new EP, which sees the track remixed by PNAU, Jewels & Stone, and more – Ellis-Bextor then took to the stage in a black cocktail dress and performed with the help of The Roots. Check it out below.

As well as making her debut on US television, the British singer has also shared details of her first-ever show in New York.

The gig will take place on June 6 at Webster Hall, and so far it is the only North American show on her schedule (via Brooklyn Vegan). Tickets will go on sale this Friday (February 16), and can be found here.

Although she only has one show in the US planned for now, Ellis-Bextor has announced a new gig in the UK, which is set to be her biggest headline slot to date.

For this, she will perform at the natural amphitheatre within the countryside grounds of Wasing Estate, Berkshire. Held on June 18, the gig is part of the On The Mount at Wasing concert series and is set to feature support from Princess Superstar and Fat Tony.

Advertisement

Others set to perform at the event include Paolo Nutini, Crowded House, Jungle and Underworld. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am GMT and can be found here.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor recently spoke with NME about the recent resurgence of ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, and the track finally receiving its flowers in the US.

“That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” she said. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”

She continued: “The glamour of being big in America would have meant a lot of time away, and I’d rather go where there are already things happening. I had an absolute ball with the first record in Latin America, South East Asia and all these places – but if this ends up being something that takes me there now then let’s see what happens.”