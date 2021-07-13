Watch South Korean band Jambinai’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

South Korean experimental rock band Jambinai have performed a set for NPR’s ongoing Tiny Desk series.

Filmed remotely at Arte Museum Jeju, an immersive media art museum in South Korea, their performance was released last Friday (July 9).

In place of the famous NPR Tiny Desk office setting, the band performed in front of large-screen visuals of crashing waves, a Northern Lights display, and a recreation of the Tiny Desk.

“We wanted to express Tiny Desk’s spirit with our own ideas that even if we were sitting in front of a small desk, that music leads us to the infinite world,” the band expressed in a statement on Instagram.

Jambinai performed two songs: ‘Time of Extinction’ from their 2012 album ‘Différance’, and ‘ONDA’ from their 2019 album of the same name.

Watch the performance below.

“I don’t think I’ve ever used the word “fierce” to describe a Tiny Desk, but that’s precisely what JAMBINAI has created in this (home) concert,” said NPR’s Bob Boilen in a statement attached to the video.

Jambinai, who formed in 2009, are renowned for their skillful blend of avant-rock music performance with the use of traditional Korean instruments, such as the haegeum (a fiddle-like instrument), the piri (flute), a taepyeongso (a reed instrument) and a geomungo (a giant Korean zither).

The band have released three studio albums: 2012’s ‘Différance’, 2016’s ‘Hermitage’, and 2019’s ‘ONDA’. In 2018, the band performed ‘Time of Extinction’ at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang with an orchestra.

The Tiny Desk series by NPR has been modified to allow artists to perform remotely, following the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Earlier today, NPR also premiered Bleachers’ Tiny Desk Concert, where they debuted a new song titled ’91’.