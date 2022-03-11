Watch Sponge Cola perform ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino alternative rock band Sponge Cola performed their newest single ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’ live on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

Wish 107.5 released the band’s performance video yesterday (March 10) on the station’s official YouTube channel. The show was filmed live in late February, where the group was greeted with a “sea of lights” – illuminated by the fans’ phone flashlights outside the bus. The band shared their gratitude on social media to everyone who attended the “mini concert” in person.

Watch Sponge Cola’s live performance of ‘Kung Ako Ang Pumiling Tapusin Ito’ below:

The track is the quartet’s first release of the year, a sneak peek on their forthcoming eighth album. They also released a music video for the song featuring actress Heaven Peralejo as a vampire.

In February, Sponge Cola appeared in singer Karylle’s song called ‘Kababaihan’. The anthem is a tribute dedicated to frontliners, uniformed personnel, farmers and fishermen whom they referred to as the “heroes of the COVID-19-pandemic”.

Last year, the alt-rock outfit put out three singles – Labis-labis, JAIRAH and Alamat, which served as the official theme song for the fifth anniversary of MOONTON Games’ Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Philippines.