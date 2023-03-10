St. Vincent and The Roots covered Portishead‘s ‘Glory Box’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week – check out the video below.

The performance aired on Wednesday night’s episode of the US chat show (March 8) ahead of St. Vincent’s appearance at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre yesterday (March 9).

Remaining faithful to the original 1995 single, the atmospheric collaboration saw Annie Clark put her own spin on the song’s electrifying guitar solo, and deliver a powerful and haunting vocal.

She was accompanied by subtle instrumentation and a steady drum beat courtesy of The Tonight Show house band The Roots, as well as a live string section.

Watch St. Vincent and The Roots cover ‘Glory Box’ here:

St. Vincent released her sixth and most recent studio album, ‘Daddy’s Home’, in 2021. Back in January, Nile Rodgers revealed that he was at work on new material with the singer-songwriter.

“Working on new music with St. Vincent is so real deal f-ing wonderful I’m trying to not lose my mind too,” the legendary guitarist/producer wrote above a photo of himself with Clark.

The latter has also posted some images taken at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. “Running the board, bitches,” Clark captioned one of the snaps. Last November, she shared a picture of a guitar alongside the message: “Mornings in the studio.”

Speaking about St. Vincent last April, Rodgers told Rolling Stone UK: “Somehow she was introduced into my life only a few months ago. I started to go back and listen to the work she had done with my old engineer and she started sending me some new stuff. I was like, ‘Wow! That’s really cool’.”