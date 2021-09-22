Watch St. Vincent perform the theme to ‘The Nowhere Inn’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

St. Vincent brought the title track and theme from her new mockumentary The Nowhere Inn to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (September 21) – watch the performance below.

The film, which sees Annie Clark playing a fictionalised, satirical version of herself, was released on Friday (September 17), and Clark shared the 19-song soundtrack on the same day.

The soundtrack features a number of full songs as well as a series of sketches and scores, including its previously-shared title track, which Clark performed on Kimmel last night.

For the performance, Clark was backed by a number of backing singers, appearing as floating heads on a screen.

Co-written, produced, by – and starring – the two musicians, the collaborative project was first announced in April 2019 after the pair joined forces on a series of mock interview segments in promotion of St. Vincent’s 2017 album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’.

Having been premiered at Sundance Film Festival 2020, The Nowhere Inn, directed by Bill Benz, has been given both a cinematic release and landed on Apple TV+.

News of the film’s UK premiere has also been revealed today (September 22). The Nowhere Inn will debut as part of the 2021 Doc’n Roll Film Festival at Barbican Cinemas in London on 29 October, with the evening including a ScreenTalk with St. Vincent.

St. Vincent also recently kicked off the tour for her most recent album ‘Daddy’s Home’, which came out back in May and NME called “her warmest album yet” in a four-star review.