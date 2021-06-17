Watch Stars and Rabbit play ‘Pretty Anticipated’ from their new album ‘On Different Days’

Indonesian indie pop duo Stars and Rabbit have shared their latest look at forthcoming album ‘On Different Days’: a live performance of ‘Pretty Anticipated’, the penultimate song on the tracklist.

In the video, published yesterday (June 16) and directed by Donny Firdaus, the band take over a living room to perform the laid-back song, complete with a melodica solo by vocalist Elda Suryani. She and guitarist Didit Saad are joined by musicians Andi Irfanto on drums and Ahmad Oktaviansyah on bass.

‘Pretty Anticipated’ continues an existentialist streak first explored in single ‘Merry Alone’, though its sing-along climax imbues it with a sense of assurance: “If I stumble in the dark / That’s okay, light it away and sing”.

Watch the video below.

Per a press release, ‘On Different Days’ is an introspective album that reflects on the turbulence of the past year. It digs directly into themes of isolation and self-reliance, but also notes the acts of the community that have sustained them.

‘On Different Days’ arrives via Green Island Music on June 25. The album is Stars and Rabbit’s follow-up to ‘Rainbow Aisle’, which was released in February 2020.

The eight-track album will also be released internationally through Japan’s Big Romantic Records and UK’s Trapped Animal Records.