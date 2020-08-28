Watch stars of ‘Get Duked!’ try to steal jewels in new Run The Jewels video

Run The Jewels have shared a brand new video – watch their fantastic new clip for ‘Out Of Sight’ below.

The video for the ‘RTJ4’ track features 2 Chainz alongside Killer Mike and El-P and the cast of new British comedy film Get Duked!.

In the new video, the actors from the film aim to steal paintings of Mike, El and 2 Chainz, before coming unstuck.

The video was directed by Ninian Doff, who previously helmed the duo’s’ Love Again’ clip. And to give the newly shared video a comedic punch, it features the cast and characters from the UK comedy Get Duked!

“The film tells the tale of four teens whose idyllic camping trip in the Scottish Highlands becomes a fight for survival when they become the target of deranged hunters,” a statement reads.

“Run the Jewels, in search of a video for their brilliant collaboration with 2 Chainz, brought the idea to Doff as a way to promote both projects, who took it beyond anything they imagined.”

Watch the ‘Out Of Sight’ video below.

‘Out Of Sight’ appears on Run The Jewels’ new album ‘RTJ4’, which NME called “a modern protest classic and their best work yet” in a five-star review.

“The righteous rap duo take on police brutality and the fear-mongering media,” the review continued, proclaiming that “if a hip-hop album alone could change the world, this might do it.”

Killer Mike and El-P appeared on the cover of NME for a Big Read interview around the release of ‘RTJ4’ to talk about the album, police brutality and more.