Watch STAYC cover hits by TWICE, Chung Ha, Miss A and more

STAYC have shared a new medley, where they cover hits from various K-pop acts such as TWICE, Chung Ha and more.

The K-pop group recently appeared on the Weekly Playlist series of the variety show Weekly Idol, where its guests cover a selection of popular songs as part of a medley. The six-piece split up in different configurations to take on a total of four tracks from various top K-pop acts.

Main vocalist Sieun kicked off the medley with a brief, stirring rendition of ‘Still I Love You’, a single released by trio Toyote, comprising ex-Lovelyz‘s Mijoo with comedians HaHa and Yoo Jae-suk. Following that, Sumin, Yoon and Seeun then teamed up for a bubbly cover of TWICE’s 2017 hit track ‘Likey’.

The remaining members of STAYC – Isa, Sieun and J – then took to the stage with their rendition of Chung Ha’s ‘Rollercoaster’, before all six bandmates reunited for a faithful take on Miss A‘s hit 2015 single ‘Only You’.

Last week, STAYC returned with their sophomore mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, led by title track ‘RUN2U’. The new project arrived about five months after the group’s first mini-album ‘Stereotype’ in September 2021, which itself was the follow-up to their viral breakout hit ‘ASAP’.

In a recently released ‘‘RUN2U’ MV behind talk’ video, Isa revealed that she had accidentally shot an arrow at someone while filming the music video. “I did shoot it for real [and] I even got callouses [on my hand]. So I shot it, but I missed and shot it at the director by mistake,” she said.