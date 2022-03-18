Watch Stephanie Poetri’s music video for ‘Bad Haircut’ featuring JVKE

Indonesian pop singer Stephanie Poetri has released the music video and single for ‘Bad Haircut’, alongside her new EP ‘Oh To Be in Love’.

The single, which features TikTok star and singer JVKE, was released on March 18 as part of the EP on all streaming platforms along with a sun-dappled, dreamy music video featuring both artists singing along to the song.

Poetri sings about a partner who loves her when she isnt looking at her best as she croons “Your morning breath never stops my kiss / I can feel my heart beating just like this / I do”. Watch the music video for ‘Bad Haircut’ below.

Poetri has described the song as the “most favourite” song she’s ever written, explaining in an Instagram post that, “It’s a song about loving someone so so much that they still look good even if they have a bad haircut.”

‘Oh To Be in Love’ includes the single ‘Picture Myself’, which was released in January along with a music video featuring Poetri exploring New York. At the time the single was released, Poetri said on social media that it was the “first of many songs” that she will release this year “that feel like part of a sound that I could be making for the rest of my life”.

Listen to ‘Oh To Be In Love’ below.

In September 2021, Stephanie Poetri released an acoustic version of her 2020 EP, ‘AM:PM’ with an additional track titled ‘Matamu (Acoustic)’, a song originally written by her mother which she originally debuted on YouTube last year.

Poetri also announced last week that she would be playing two shows supporting her new EP in Los Angeles, California on March 29 and in New York on April 7. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.