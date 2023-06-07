Watch Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones join Coldplay on stage at Cardiff gig

Fans at Coldplay’s show in Cardiff were left surprised after Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones joined the band onstage.

The gig took place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium last night (June 6), and marked the first of their two sold-out performances in the city.

The 23-song set saw Chris Martin and co take on all of their best-known hits, including ‘Yellow’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Clocks’ and ‘The Scientist’, as well as renditions of their newer material, taken from their latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’, which arrived in 2021.

Advertisement

The main highlight of the night, however, came in the latter half of the set, when the British rockers were joined onstage by Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones to the delight of his native Welsh crowd.

The surprise guest appearance arrived after the band performed a rendition of ‘Green Eyes’, a song taken from their 2002 album ‘A Rush Of Blood To The Head’. Here, the frontman joined the four-piece onstage for a rendition of Stereophonics’ hit track ‘Dakota’. Check out fan-captured footage of the moment below.

The surprise cameo wasn’t the only nod to Wales during last night’s show. Elsewhere, the frontman also tried his hand at some Welsh for the 74,000-strong crowd, saying: “Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country, everyone knows Wales is the best place for singing in the world.”

Advertisement

Towards the end of the nearly-three hour performance, Coldplay were also joined onstage by the local Bridgend choir, who took centre stage and joined them for the track ‘Everglow’. They also performed a rendition of Wales’ unofficial anthem ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’. Find footage from the show and the full setlist below.

Bridgend male voice choir (and thousands of welsh people) with a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau ( Welsh National Anthem) during @coldplay #ColdplayCardiff pic.twitter.com/zzQhGgMSJL — Roland Paterson (@RolandPaterson) June 7, 2023

After 20 years my live Coldplay fix was relived with my daughter & wife…..

I’ll be there next tour 😍@coldplay you are amazing Xx pic.twitter.com/FYOXTqLEd3 — Paresh Thakore (@pareshthakore) June 7, 2023

Coldplay’s setlist was:

1. ‘Higher Power’

2. ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’

3. ‘Paradise’

4. ‘The Scientist’

5. ‘Viva la Vida’

6. ‘Hymn for the Weekend’

7. ‘Everglow’

8. ‘In My Place’

8. ‘Yellow’

10. ‘Human Heart’

11. ‘People of the Pride’

12. ‘Clocks’

13. ‘Infinity Sign’

14. ‘Something Just Like This’ (The Chainsmokers & Coldplay cover)

15. ‘Midnight’ (remix)

16. ‘My Universe’ (Coldplay & BTS cover)

17. ‘A Sky Full of Stars’

18. ‘Green Eyes’

19. ‘Dakota’ (Stereophonics cover, performed with Kelly Jones)

20. ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ (Welsh National Anthem, performed with Bridgend choir)

21. ‘Humankind’

22. ‘Fix You’

23. ‘Biutyful’

This isn’t the first time that Coldplay have been joined onstage by local guest stars during their ongoing tour.

Last week, they surprised fans during the second of their three-night residency at Etihad Stadium, by introducing Manchester rap star Aitch. Here, the band joined him in a rendition of two of his songs: ‘1989’ and ‘Buss Down’, taken from 2022’s ‘Close To Home’ and 2019’s EP ‘AitcH2O’.

Elsewhere in the show, Coldplay immediately paid a second special tribute to the city, and performed a rendition of the iconic ’90s track ‘Sit Down’ by another Manchester act James.

Earlier this year, Jones’ new band Far From Saints announced their debut live show – which took place at EartH Theatre in Hackney, London on Monday (June 5). The project sees the Stereophonics frontman team up with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of Austin group The Wind And The Wave for the collaborative project. Their first single, ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’, came out in January. The band will also perform at Glastonbury festival this month.