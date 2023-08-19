Watch Stormzy perform ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2’ in the pouring rain at All Points East

Stormzy performed a powerful rendition of ‘Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2’ during a huge rain downpour at All Points East festival yesterday (August 18) – watch footage below.

The British grime legend was headlining his ‘This Is What We Mean‘ day at the East London festival in Victoria Park when heavy rainfall started in the middle of his set, making for a memorable moment when the crowd sang along to his song from 2017 album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘, which features MNEK on the recorded version.

Video footage shows festival goers singing passionately in the rain, which was especially fitting when it came to the lyric, “And the rain was pouring, ’cause the sun faded away”.

Watch footage of the moment below.

Honestly, this video does it no justice: But it absolutely pooooouring with rain the second @stormzy played Blinded By Your Grace – with 50,000 people singing along – was absolutely magical One way to feel alive. pic.twitter.com/BrSMxWe7Ud — Sean Spooner (@spoonersean) August 18, 2023

torrential rain as 50,000 people sang ‘and the rain was pouring’ during blinded by your grace 🥹 pure magic @stormzy pic.twitter.com/dHeHawKv0X — KTB (@katiebevano) August 18, 2023

The best night #merky blinded by your grace was emotional 🙏🏼 we love you 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRsrSYvITr — Rachel Partridge (@r4chelpartridge) August 19, 2023

the heavens opening as Stormzy performed ‘blinded by your grace’ was nothing short of biblical!! a life affirming moment✨ #ThisIsWhatWeMeanDay @allpointseastuk pic.twitter.com/irchRp3Y9x — Ben Johns (@ben_johns) August 19, 2023

Stormzy at @allpointseastuk last night in London was incredible, Blinded by your grace in the pouring rain was joyous, emotional and something I’ll remember forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sFkmyeYMtU — Chimp Chimperson (@chimpchimperso) August 19, 2023

Nah I’m convinced @stormzy controls the weather, every time my guy lyric’s mentioned rain it started to rain ☔️…. But what a day! What a performance 🔥🖤 …can I suggest more sunshine in your lyrics for new songs 😂😂#ThisIsWhatWeMeanDay pic.twitter.com/ojqH9r3RbM — George Sesay (@GeorgeSesay) August 19, 2023

Stormzy reflected on his moving set – which also saw him perform songs like ‘Firebabe’, ‘Crown’ and ‘Vossi Bop’ – by simply posting ‘Wow…” this morning with a sequence of emojis.

In one clip from the show, Stormzy told the crowd: “Thank you so much for supporting me, thank you so much for considering me, thank you so much for just being in my life. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Back in 2018 Stormzy performed ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2 and ‘Big For Your Boots’ under simulated rainfall at the 2018 BRITs, where he won Best Male Solo Artist and Best British Album for ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.

The rapper was joined onstage last night by 0207 Def Jam label mate Debbie for a number of tracks from his newest album ‘This Is What I Mean‘. The singer also performed her own set earlier in the day, while other artists invited to perform as part of Stormzy’s curated line-up included Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye and more.

Reviewing ‘This Is What I Mean‘ back in November, NME said the album saw Stormzy “levelling up on his own terms”, featuring his “most mellow and mature moments yet”. It added: “‘This Is What I Mean’ sees Stormzy letting his listeners in like never before.”

Earlier this month, Stormzy released a new freestyle track, ‘Angel In The Marble’, which followed his collaboration with RAYE on ‘The Weekend’.