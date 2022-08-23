Watch Stormzy take on the role of football pundit at Old Trafford

Stormzy took on the role of football pundit on live TV last night (August 22) following Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool – check out the clip below.

The Croydon MC – who supports Man Utd – attended the Premier League game with his young nephews, and took the time out to share his post-match thoughts on Sky Sports. “That was amazing,” he said. “That’s the best we’ve been this season.”

Later, he admitted that he was feeling “a bit flustered” and “starstuck” after being asked to take part in a chat with pundits Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville: “Someone gave me a mic and now I’m here like ‘Mum, I made it!'”

Advertisement

Stormzy was then asked his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from United’s starting line-up. “You know what it is with Ronaldo, when he’s that great, you can’t speak on him man,” he replied.

“You’ve just got to let the man be great, do you know what I mean? There’s been a bit of a fuss but that’s a GOAT [greatest of all time]. You just have to let the GOAT be the GOATs.”

Before leaving, Stormzy said: “You’ve made my whole year with this. Thank you, man. Appreciate it. See you at Glasto.” You can watch the full video below.

Last summer saw Stormzy celebrate England’s 2–0 win over Germany in the UEFA Euros by attending an afterparty hosted by a fan. The artist had been spotted watching the game at Boxpark Croydon earlier in the evening.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is due to release his third studio album at some point this year. The as-yet-untitled record will follow on from 2019’s acclaimed ‘Heavy Is The Head’. Further details are not yet known.

Advertisement

He wrapped up the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘H.I.T.H World Tour’ back in April.

In other news, the star made a guest appearance during Coldplay’s last show of their six-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday night (August 21).