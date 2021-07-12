Watch Suboi and Gavin D.’s cyber-futuristic music video for ‘Together’

Vietnamese rapper Suboi has teamed up with Thai artist Gavin D. on the song ‘Together’.

The video for ‘Together’, released on Saturday (July 10), centres on Suboi, who emerges from a stony, serpentine relief of herself. She then explores the distant future in a neon-lit city, wandering around a spaceship and rendezvousing with a giant, holographic Gavin D.

Watch the music video for ‘Together’ below.

The bass-heavy single briefly starts off with ominous synthesized horns before picking up pace with a beat that hints at both UK drill and hyperpop. Suboi’s wistful AutoTuned vocals make way for a commanding verse by Gavin D. midway through the song.

“United, we stand / Divided, we fall / We all run this / Live it up / Don’t you know,” Suboi sings in its main hook. “Together, we fight / Together, we rise / We all run this / Live it up / Don’t you know.”

Produced by Suboi’s husband and collaborator Nodey, the single was issued as the theme song to the Arena Of Valor World Cup 2021 mobile game competition which is taking place from June 19 to July 18.

‘Together’ arrives just over a week after Suboi released her new single ‘Sickerrr’. The track, which dropped on June 30, is a teaser of her upcoming third studio album ‘NO-NÊ’, due for release on July 15.

The upcoming album is Suboi’s first in seven years, following the release of ‘RUN’ in 2014. In 2017, she released the three-track EP titled ‘2.7’.

Suboi appeared on Nodey’s song ‘Đôi Khi’ in November 2020 and collaborated with her Vietnamese counterpart Rhymastic for ‘Cả Ngàn Lời Chúc’ earlier this year.

Meanwhile, actor-rapper Gavin D. — real name Gavin Duval — last released the music video for his latest track ‘Kae Plur’ in May.