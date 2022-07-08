Watch Subsonic Eye debut three new songs in their second KEXP live session

Singaporean indie band Subsonic Eye have debuted three new songs in a new session for Seattle public radio station KEXP.

Released on Thursday night (July 7) on the station’s Youtube channel, the Singaporean indie rock quintet performed three new songs in the session: ‘Bug In Spring’, Yearning’, and ‘J-O-B’.

The new tracks continue in the direction established previously on their third album, ‘Nature of Things’, blending urgent post-punk guitars and wandering indie-rock melodies.

Watch Subsonic Eye’s KEXP session here:

In a subsequent interview following their performance, guitarist Daniel Borces elaborated on the themes of an upcoming record, which will focus on working and adapting to adulthood.

“We’re all pretty young, so we just started working – working sucks man,” Borces explains. “Taking the train… so a lot of the songs are about acclimatising to working.”

“We’ve been a band for six years now, so we started out as kids, just hanging out playing music in school,” elaborated bassist Spencer Tan. “It’s a lot more different now, and I think our music evolved with that – just growing up and having things to do.”

The session also included a performance of ‘Fruitcake’, which they performed in their previous session for KEXP. The session – remotely recorded and directed by Singaporean filmmaker Edward Khoo – documented an intimate performance at Geylang’s Kribo Records, where they played ‘Dijangka’ and four other tracks from ‘Nature Of Things’, including ‘Unearth’ and ‘Cabin Fever’.

The quintet recently completed their maiden American tour, which took them across eight cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia. They played in Seattle at the Sunset Tavern.

The noise rock band’s most recent release was the ‘Dijangka / Matahari’ EP, which marked their first release sung in Malay. It followed their third album, ‘Nature Of Things’, which was released in January 2021.

Last year, NME named ‘Nature Of Things’ the best Asian album of 2021, with editor Karen Gwee praising it as a “finely calibrated balance of big and small, brilliance and humility”. At 2022’s BandLab NME Awards, the record also bagged Best Album By An Asian Artist, over a field that included works by BAP., Ben&Ben and No Good.