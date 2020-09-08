Watch Subsonic Eye, lewloh and more Singapore artists play Tonehouse Live Sessions

Singaporean recording studio Tonehouse Studios has released 10 live session videos by local artists and bands, including Subsonic Eye, lewloh and more.

The Tonehouse Live Sessions are a series of short live performances, inspired by NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. The first season, recorded in July, features 10 Singaporean artists and bands. They are Subsonic Eye, lewloh, Stopgap, Tim De Cotta, Coldcut Quartet, Shak and the Baits, Astronauts, SMSBand, Namie & The Waves, and Dansen John.

The studio took to Facebook on September 4 to announce the series, collected in a playlist which is now live on YouTube here. The videos can also be found via the studio’s website.

“We did what we could with a very tight budget,” the studio wrote. Addressing the bands, they added, “thank you for being part of this pilot project without even knowing if you were gonna get paid.”

For their set, dream pop quintet Subsonic Eye performed three new cuts: ‘Matahari’, a Malay-language b-side from the band’s next record, Nature Of Things, ‘Cabin Fever’ and ‘Animinimism’, also from the aforementioned upcoming record. See their performance below:

SMSband, the quartet of Teo Jiarong, Nicholas Lee, Andy Chong and Jordan Wei, opened their three-song set with a medley of live arrangements of songs by Singaporean pop artists RRILEY, Benjamin Kheng and Nathan Hartono. Watch it below:

Tonehouse was supported by the National Arts Council of Singapore, City Music Singapore, Deity Microphones Asia, Pantheon Percussion and FATfreq in the filming of the live performance series.

Tonehouse Studios is a recording and rehearsal studio in Singapore that was founded in 2019.