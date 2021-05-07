Watch Subsonic Eye perform ‘Nature of Things’ tracks on Audiotree

Singaporean indie rock band Subsonic Eye have showcased tracks off their latest album ‘Nature Of Things’ on the live performance series Audiotree.

The band performed three songs – ‘Animinimism’, ‘Fruitcake’ and ‘Further’ – for the Chicago channel’s ongoing series Audiotree Worldwide. Watch the videos below.

Subsonic Eye join Playburst (Malaysia), Stars and Rabbit (Indonesia) and Oh, Flamingo! (Philippines) in the list of Asian groups who’ve been recently featured on Audiotree Worldwide.

The Singaporean indie five-piece released ‘Nature of Things’, their third album, in January. In an interview with NME, the band’s frontwoman Nur Wahidah — who takes charge of songwriting with guitarist Daniel Borces — spoke about the duo’s newfound passion for the natural world, which is a thematic focus of the record.

“I’ve always been really passionate about the environment,” Wahidah said. “I got into bird-watching, also. When it comes to being in nature and bird-watching, you’re not actively interacting with the birds. You’re just this tiny subject in a whole forest, you’re looking at this bird but the bird doesn’t even know you’re looking. It’s just flying around.”

In NME’s four-star review of ‘Nature of Things’, writer Adrian Yap commended the band’s progression, “unperturbed by trying new things and managing to deliver compelling music along the way”.