Watch Sunset Rollercoaster play ‘Soft Storm’ live in concert in new ‘TYPHOON RIDERS’ video

Sunset Rollercoaster have released a live concert video titled TYPHOON RIDERS.

Last Saturday (September 25), the Taiwanese indie rock band premiered the hour-long performance on YouTube. The footage is taken from a concert the band played a year ago, in support of their 2020 album ‘Soft Storm’, live at Taiwanese music venue Legacy Taipei.

During the set, the band performed tracks off ‘Soft Storm’, along with picks from their previous albums ‘Cassa Nova’, ‘Bossa Nova’, and their breakout EP, ‘Jinji Kikko’.

Watch the performance below.

The band were previously set to perform at the venue again in July this year, but the show was cancelled due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan.

Since the release of ‘Soft Storm’, Sunset Rollercoaster have spent 2021 releasing new singles ‘Coffee On Me’ and ‘Let There Be Light Again’. The band have also recorded and shared some covers, including Mandopop classic ‘小薇’ (‘Xiao Wei’) and ‘忘情水’, the 1994 song popularised by Andy Lau.

The five-piece also walked away with the Best Band award at this year’s Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards in August.

‘Soft Storm’ was ranked No.4 in NME’s list of 25 best Asian albums of 2020, deemed “a left-turn by a band fully confident in their strengths, looking inward to focus on craft and instinct”.