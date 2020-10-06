Taiwanese soul-psych band Sunset Rollercoaster have released the music video for their newest single ‘Candlelight’, featuring Oh Hyuk of South Korean band Hyukoh.

Directed and produced by DQM, the video depicts a traditional Korean funeral, with mourning rituals and a procession. Oh Hyuk appears in the video, singing in the darkness while holding a candle.

“Oh Hyuk has a unique and emotional voice, it’s great that we can work on the song ‘Candlelight’ together, it’s a song about memories. Oh Hyuk made it colourful,” the band said of the collaboration in a press release.

With the release of ‘Candlelight’, which they previously teased in a live show in Taipei in September, Sunset Rollercoaster announce their third album ‘Soft Storm,’ which according to press materials will focus more on quiet storm R&B. It will be out on October 30.

‘Candlelight’ is the band’s first single since releasing their 2019 EP ‘Vanilla Villa’ and their 2018 full-length album ‘Cassa Nova.’

Sunset Rollercoaster are also due to release a remix of a Hyukoh song on October 8. Their rework will be collected along with remixes by Chang Kiha and IDIOTAPE on the ‘Through Love’ remix EP.

This November, Sunset Rollercoaster will perform at LUCFest in Tainan, Taiwan, a three-day music festival with safety measures in place to guard against COVID-19. They will be joined by other local acts like Jade Eyes, I Mean Us, and Go Go Machine Orchestra.