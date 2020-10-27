Taiwanese indie rock band Sunset Rollercoaster have released ‘Under The Skin’, a single from their upcoming album ‘Soft Storm’.

Over mellow sonics, singer-songwriter and frontman Kuo-Hung Tseng mulls the personas people adopt to hide darker things beneath. “Under this wonderful skin is hidden a deadly sin,” he sings. “Always the magical trick / Turn us into pigs and pricks / Wonder these beautiful teeth / Are they drooling, drooling over me?”

The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Kao Cheng Kai. The playful clip centers on a person’s two fingers, dancing and tracing patterns on a tabletop which progressively becomes loaded with food. As the song kicks into its guitar solo, the dancing fingers don a ‘raincoat’ and prance around in ‘rain’ – perhaps a whimsical allusion to the title of Sunset Rollercoaster’s album, ‘Soft Storm’.

Watch it below:

‘Under The Skin’ is the second song taken from ‘Soft Storm’, following ‘Candlelight’, which featured OHHYUK (of the South Korean indie band Hyukoh). The record, which will see the band explore quiet storm R&B, is the follow-up to their 2019 EP ‘VANILLA VILLA’.

‘Soft Storm’ is tipped for release in November. That same month, Sunset Rollercoaster will headline LUCFest in Tainan, Taiwan – leading a fully local lineup.