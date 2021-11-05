Watch SZA bring out Travis Scott for surprise ‘Love Galore’ performance

Travis Scott made a surprise appearance during SZA‘s show in Houston this week – check out the footage below.

SZA – real name Solána Imani Rowe – was performing in Scott’s home city on Wednesday (November 3) as part of her ‘Good Days Fall 2021’ tour, which concludes in Las Vegas on November 14.

Part-way through the 18-song set, SZA brought out Scott to perform their collaborative track ‘Love Galore’. The song appears on the former’s 2017 debut album, ‘Ctrl’.

Some concertgoers spotted Scott watching the show prior to his guest performance. You can see a selection of fan-shot footage below.

SZA brings out Travis Scott in Houston to perform “Love Galore” pic.twitter.com/efpyZlx8GC — Rap301 (@_Rap301) November 4, 2021

To kick off SZA’s Good Days Fall Tour, during the packed performance in Houston Texas, SZA brought out Travis Scott to perform their hit song Love Galore. pic.twitter.com/SjdkoH1om3 — SZAPINK (@szapnk) November 4, 2021

SZA and Travis Scott performing in Houston tonight pic.twitter.com/mVKPy6TMf7 — CTRL FACTOR (@CtrlFactor) November 4, 2021

imagine being this close to travis scott at sza’s concert last night in houston omg pic.twitter.com/sbEIwqnLZG — NICOLE (@iIuvkaliuchis) November 5, 2021

The live collaboration came ahead of SZA appearing at Scott’s Astroworld Fest 2021 in Houston tonight (November 5). Tame Impala, Earth Wind & Fire and more will also take to the stage.

Scott is scheduled to perform at the event, having just dropped two new songs: ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’. The rapper had premiered the former track at Rolling Loud Miami back in July.

Travis Scott is expected to release his new album ‘Utopia’ at some point this year. Back in September, he said that the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Astroworld’ would focus on what he believes to be the key components of a utopian state: “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication.”

In a five-star review, NME hailed Scott’s latest full-length effort as a “lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.