Watch Tame Impala perform ‘Elephant’ and ‘Is It True’ in an empty stadium

Tame Impala have shared a live performance video that sees the band (in trio mode) playing a pair of tracks from an empty HBF Park in Perth.

The performance – in celebration of FIFA 21‘s imminent October 9 release – sees Kevin Parker and co. playing ‘Elephant’ from 2012’s ‘Lonerism’ along with ‘Is It True’ from this year’s ‘The Slow Rush’. The latter will feature on the game’s official soundtrack.

Watch the performance below:

The performance is similar in execution to the band’s “Tame Impala Soundsystem” set for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, along with their recent appearance on Fallon.

In addition to ‘Is It True’, the FIFA 21 soundtrack will feature the likes of Dua Lipa (‘Love Is Religion’ [The Blessed Madonna Remix]), Alfie Templeman (‘Wish I Was Younger’), Celeste (‘Stop This Flame’), Royal Blood (‘Trouble’s Coming’) and Still Woozy (‘Window’).

The game will have two separate soundtracks, with the main in-game soundtrack being accompanied by another collection of music that will primarily play during use of the game’s ‘Volta’ feature.

The ‘Volta’ soundtrack – accessible in FIFA Ultimate Team and Career Mode – will specifically highlight grime, electronic and hip-hop music.

Earlier this week, Tame Impala announced they were rescheduling both the North American and Australian dates of their ‘The Slow Rush’ tour. Those shows will now take place in July and December 2021 respectively.

Last month, the band shared a remix of ‘Borderline’ by producer Dev Hynes – aka Blood Orange.