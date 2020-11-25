Watch Tame Impala perform ‘On Track’ at the 2020 ARIA Awards

Tame Impala performed ‘On Track’ at this year’s ARIA Awards in their native Australia, at which they also won a slew of awards for latest album ‘The Slow Rush’, including Album of the Year.

Bandleader Kevin Parker was joined for the sprawling performance by a host of frequent live collaborators. Notably, former touring bassist Nick Allbrook – who left the band in 2013 to focus on other projects such as POND – appeared for the live rendition.

Watch Tame Impala perform ‘On Track’ below:

Tame Impala picked up five awards at this year’s ceremony on November 25, including both Album of the Year and Best Rock Album for ‘The Slow Rush’, along with Best Group. Parker also won both Producer of the Year and Engineer of the Year for the album.

Their fourth studio album, Tame Impala released ‘The Slow Rush’ back in February of this year. In a four-star review, NME called the album a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body”.

“It is, overall, an exhilarating listen… This band aren’t rock music’s saviours; they’re so much more than that.”

Last week, Tame Impala announced they would be releasing a 4xLP reissue of debut album ‘Innerspeaker’ to celebrate the record’s 10th anniversary. That’s set to arrive in March next year.