Watch Tate McRae perform ‘Greedy’ and ‘Grave’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tate McRae has performed her hits ‘Greedy’ and ‘Grave’ on this week’s Saturday Night Live – watch her appearance on the show below.
- READ MORE: Tate McRae’s ‘Too Young To Be Sad’ livestream: a high energy spectacle with pop star ambition
McRae was appearing on the long-running US Saturday night show alongside host Jason Momoa.
Last week’s musical guests on the show were Boygenius alongside host Timothée Chalamet. The band made a cameo with Chalamet in a sketch where all four were dressed up as Troye Sivan, parodying his ‘Got Me Started’ dance.
Check out McRae’s performances in full here:
Earlier this month, McRae announced plans to release a new album and embark on a world tour in 2024.
‘Think Later’, the follow-up to her 2022 debut ‘I Used To Think I Could Fly’ will be released on December 8 via RCA Records. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Produced by Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, her second album “explores the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that you experience as a result of leading with your intuition and heart,” according to a press release.
She has also lined up a huge world tour which kicks off at Dublin 3Olympia Theatre on April 17, 2024 before she arrives in the UK for a series of dates which begin at Glasgow Academy on April 20 and includes a show at the Eventim Apollo in London before she embarks on a huge tour of Europe. You can get any remaining tickets for these shows here.
Later in the year she will kick off her North America tour in her hometown of Calgary on July 5 before she wraps up her run at Madison Square Garden in New York. Tickets for the US leg of the tour can be found here.
Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later Tour’ will call at:
APRIL 2024
17 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
20 – Glasgow Academy
22 – London, Eventim Apollo
24 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls
28 – Cologne, Palladium
29 – The Netherlands, AFAS Live
30 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
MAY
2 – Stockholm, Annexet
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
4 – Copenhagen, Falkonersalen
6 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
8 – Prague, Forum Karlin
10 – Warsaw, COS Torwar
12 – Zurich, Halle 622
13 – Vienna, Gasometer
14 – Munich, Zenith
16 – Milan, Fabrique
17 – Paris, Zenith
20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
22 – Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa
JULY
5 – Calgary, Hometown Show*
7 – Woodinville, Chateau Ste Michelle
9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11 – Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre
14 – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
17 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
19 – Houston, 713 Music Hall
20 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
21 – Rogers, Walmart AMP
24 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
27 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage
28 – Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
30 – Saint Louis, Saint Louis Music Park
AUGUST
1 – Minneapolis, The Armory
6 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater
7 – Indianapolis,Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
9 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
13 – Washington, The Anthem
14 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at Mann
16 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater
17 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
22 – New York, Madison Square Garden**
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA