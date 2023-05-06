Watch Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers give ‘Nothing New’ its live debut

Phoebe Bridgers joined Taylor Swift onstage in Nashville last night (May 5) to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut – check out fan-shot footage below.

‘Nothing New’ was released in 2021 as part of Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ alongside other “from the Vault” tracks featuring artists including Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Speaking at the time, Bridgers called the collab a “dream” and admitted that she “got teary” while recording it.

Last night the pair performed it live for the very first time – watch footage below:

📹 | Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers singing “Nothing New” in Nashville #NashvilleTSTheErasTour #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kOf7YZYJ7K — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) May 6, 2023

🎥 | Taylor and Phoebe performing 'Nothing New' tonight! pic.twitter.com/FDuP79QMdV — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) May 6, 2023

Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour kicked off in March and has featured guest appearances from acts including The National’s Aaron Dessner (for ‘The Great War’) and Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford for (‘Cowboy Like Me’).

Last night also saw Phoebe Bridgers open for Taylor Swift. Towards the end of Bridgers’ nine-song set, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker made a surprise appearance to perform Boygenius’ ‘Not Strong Enough’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

Elsewhere during the first of three headline shows at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift confirmed that a re-recorded version of her 2010 album ‘Speak Now’ will be released later this year.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is due July 7 and will feature six extra songs. Following the news, Swift performed ‘Sparks Fly’ for the first time this tour as part of the “surprise” section of the show.

So far, Swift has released re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, both of which arrived in 2021, but has been teasing a reworked ‘Speak Now’ for several weeks now.

Writing on Instagram, Swift said: “I first made ‘Speak Now’, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it,” she added.