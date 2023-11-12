Watch Taylor Swift change ‘Karma’ lyrics in Argentina to shout out Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has changed the lyrics to her song ‘Karma’ during a performance in Argentina last night (November 11) to shout out boyfriend Travis Kelce mid-gig.

After weeks of speculation of a romance with Kelce, Swift seemed to address the rumours when she changed the lyrics to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” to huge cheers from the audience and Kelce himself, who was also in attendance watching the show.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of weeks worth of press attention after reports emerged that he was dating the pop star. At the end of the show last night, Swift confirmed the rumours when she was captured running off stage to kiss Kelce, confirming the relationship.

Taylor Swift changes the lyrics to ‘Karma’ while performing at the Eras Tour with Travis Kelce in the audience: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” pic.twitter.com/yqb5eweDMy — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Swift was spotted watching a game in September from a box at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with Kelce’s mother. She also attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in October with a host of stars, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and most recently with Kelce in a restaurant in Argentina.

While the American football star has not yet formally confirmed or denied a relationship between the two, he has addressed the media storm that’s ensued.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce said during a press conference (via Associated Press). “But at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

On Friday (November 10), Swift announced that her Argentina show has been cancelled due to bad weather.

The singer recently began the Latin American leg of her ‘Eras’ tour, which kicked off in Buenos Aires on Thursday (November 9). Fans have reportedly been camping out for the show since June.

On Friday, Swift took to X/Twitter to say her show tonight (November 10) had been cancelled. “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she wrote. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The show was rescheduled to tonight (November 12) instead.

On Friday, it was also announced the singer was the recipient of six Grammy nominations. The ceremony, which will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, may see the popstar make history.

With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category. If she won, Swift would become the first to win that category four times.