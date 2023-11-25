Watch Taylor Swift debut ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ in São Paulo

Taylor Swift has played ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ for the first time live in São Paulo – watch the footage below.

The singer is currently on the South American leg of her Eras tour, where she debuted the track from the ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)‘ record. It continues the singer’s tradition of the ‘surprise song section’, where she’s previously debuted ‘Midnights’ track ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ in Rio.

Swift also performed ‘Innocent’, from her debut album ‘Speak Now’. It’s the first time she’s performed the track since 2010, when the album first came out.

Check out fan-filmed footage of ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ and ‘Innocent’ below:

Swift’s concerts in Brazil have experienced several issues relating to the temperature of the country, with one fan tragically dying before the show took place after collapsing from the extreme heat. Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, was taken to hospital, where she passed away an hour later. Brazilian newspaper Folha de S Paulo reported that she sustained a cardiac arrest.

The singer took to Instagram to share she was “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

After postponing the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat, Swift also wrote: “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”

On November 18, Benevides’ father, Weiny Machado shared a tribute to his daughter: “I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl. She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

Machado called for an investigation into what happened amid reports that fans were not allowed to take water into the venue, despite the high temperatures (via The Mirror). “I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance.

“I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”