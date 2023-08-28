Watch Taylor Swift give ‘Cornelia Street’ its ‘Eras’ tour debut in Mexico

Taylor Swift has finally performed ‘Cornelia Street’ for the first time on her ongoing ‘Eras’ world tour – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below,

While performing at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on August 26, Taylor Swift whipped out two crowd-favourites for her “surprise songs” section of her ‘Eras’ tour set.

Swift said to the audience before diving into ‘Lover’ cut ‘Cornelia Street’: “The acoustic set of the ‘Eras’ tour, I’m always trying to do songs that I either haven’t played live or haven’t played live in a long time. And I’ve really been trying to challenge myself to play song that I haven’t played yet on the Eras tour.”

“You’ve been beyond patient and supportive, and it’s taken us this long to come here and play for you. So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour,” she continued.

Watch fan-shot footage of Taylor Swift performing ‘Cornelia Street’ in Mexico below.

Following ‘Cornelia Street’, she performed ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ for just the third time on the ‘Eras’ tour.

During an earlier show in Mexico City on August 24, Swift gave ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ from 2019’s ‘Lover‘ and ‘Sweet Nothing’ from last year’s ‘Midnights’ their live debuts during the ‘surprise song’ segment of the gig.

Swift wrapped up the 2023 US leg of her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ earlier this month. During the last show at California’s SoFi stadium, the star surprised the audience by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Swift is scheduled to bring the tour to Argentina and Brazil in November. The huge ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

Meanwhile, Swift shared a snippet of ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in the trailer for new TV series Wilderness. The original track appears on Swift’s 2017 album ‘Reputation’, one of the albums she is set to re-record in full but has yet to announce.