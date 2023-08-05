Watch Taylor Swift give her ’22’ hat to Kobe Byrant’s daughter

Footage has emerged of Taylor Swift giving her black fedora to Bianka Bryant, daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, during a show in Los Angeles

Following her performance of ’22’, the singer-singerwriter crouched down to the side of the stage at the SoFi Stadium to gift the six-year-old her hat. You can view footage below.

Bianka’s mother Vanessa also a shared a photo on her Instagram account of Swift embracing her daughter and a picture emblazoned on her jacket of Swift and Kobe from 2015 when he presented her with a banner for the most sold-out shows in the Staples Center’s history.

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in late January in 2020.

Taylor Swift gave her “22” hat to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka at last night’s concert in LA. Beautiful moment. pic.twitter.com/J9y4A1uhdt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2023

Swift previously sent Bryant’s other daughter, Natalia, a cardigan after her ‘Folklore’ song of the same name, just months after his death.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter has announced a further run of North American ‘Eras’ dates for 2024.

She is currently playing the final dates of the mammoth world tour’s first leg, but has now confirmed she will be playing more US dates, as well as shows in Canada with multiple dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto. Verified fan registration for the new dates is now open – sign up here.

Elsewhere, a truck driver who has worked on a number of Swift’s tours recently spoke about the singer’s “life-changing” generosity after she gave her production crew bonuses of $100,000 (£77,000) each, as revealed earlier this week.

Advertisement

“She’s giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people,” Mike Scherkenbach said. “A lot of these drivers are not homeowners, and a lump sum like this gives you the ability to put a down payment on a home. That’s what makes me really happy. That generosity is a game changer for these people.”