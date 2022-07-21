Watch Taylor Swift surprise fans by joining HAIM on stage in London

Taylor Swift joined HAIM on stage in London tonight (July 21) – check out footage of the moment below.

Swift surprised fans by appearing with the HAIM sisters on stage at London’s O2 Arena for a rendition of their collaborative track ‘Gasoline’ and a mash-up of Swift’s own song, ‘Love Story’.

After joining the band, Swift said: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time. It’s nice…it’s nice, it’s very nice [to be back]. When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that.

Advertisement

“So we had a thought. If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest you have sung all night – which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly – extraordinary work.”

HAIM opened for Swift during her ‘1989’ world tour in 2015 and have been frequent collaborators with her in the past. In 2020, HAIM appeared on Swift’s album ‘Evermore’ on the track, ‘No Body, No Crime’.

Check out some fan-shot footage of the moment below, along with the full set list:

NOT THE HAIM SISTERS BRINGING TAYLOR SWIFT ON STAGE AT THE O2 ARENA FOR THE LAST NIGHT OF THEIR TOUR I AM SCREAMING #taylorswift #haim pic.twitter.com/iJEPPbuWGJ — Teodor Grama (@rodoeti) July 21, 2022

HAIM AND TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING TOGETHER IM SHAKING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/84XxEisIJ7 — fab 🚀 (@repnostalgia) July 21, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT AND THE HAIM SISTERS???!?? pic.twitter.com/fYMtDRcAk1 — sinead (@_andsinead) July 21, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT ON STAGE WITH HAIM?!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/LPBIeCu7tL — h. (@swiftlyivy) July 21, 2022

Advertisement

taylor swift and haim together is one of my fav things x pic.twitter.com/oUQkMthRvM — char (@wisteriabrams) July 21, 2022



HAIM – London O2 Arena setlist:

‘Now I’m In It’

‘I Know Alone’

‘Up From a Dream’

‘Don’t Save Me’

‘My Song 5’

‘Want You Back’

‘3 AM’

‘I’ve Been Down’

‘Gasoline / Love Story’ – with Taylor Swift

‘Leaning On You’

‘Hallelujah’

‘Man From The Magazine’

‘FUBT’

‘Los Angeles’

‘Don’t Wanna’

‘Forever’

‘Summer Girl’

Encore:

‘The Wire’

‘The Steps’

The gig was the last night of HAIM’s ‘One More Haim’ tour in the UK, which has also seen them perform dates in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Cardiff.

Earlier this year, HAIM released a new standalone song called ‘Lost Track’, which arrived with a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. The sisters described the finished track and its accompanying visuals as being “very collaborative” and “off the cuff”.

Swift meanwhile recently released a new song called ‘Carolina’, which was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

The track is the theme song for new film Where The Crawdads Sing, directed by Olivia Newman and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.

A snippet of ‘Carolina’ was first previewed back in March in the trailer for the new mystery thriller. Swift’s vocals sound eerie as she sings: “They never saw me/ You didn’t see me here/ No, they never did see me here/ There are places I will never, ever go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know.”

According to Witherspoon, the song was written while Swift was working on her 2020 album ‘Folklore’, after reading the 2018 Delia Owens novel of the same name on which the film is based upon.

“She read this book and loved it so much, and then she heard we were making a movie [during the period] she was making her ‘Folklore’ album and then she wrote a song with that whole ‘Folklore’ team, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful,” Witherspoon said during a recent roundtable (via Variety).

Upon the song’s release, Swift wrote on social media: “About a year & half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively & literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world’s betrayal of it.”