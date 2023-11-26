Watch Taylor Swift perform ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘Untouchable’ for first time in a decade

Taylor Swift has performed ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘Untouchable’ for the first time on her Eras Tour – and it’s the first time the songs have had a live outing in over a decade. Watch the moment below.

The singer is currently on the South American leg of her Eras tour. The inclusion of the songs continues the singer’s tradition of the ‘surprise song section’, where she’s previously debuted ‘Midnights’ track ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ in Rio.

Swift played the surprise songs yesterday (November 25) while performing at the Allianz Parque stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

“This has been a tradition that I started on The Eras Tour,” Swift told the São Paulo crowd, introducing the surprise song section.

“Both songs I am playing tonight I have never, ever played on this tour,” Swift said, before playing ‘Safe & Sound’ from The Hunger Games soundtrack on guitar. Swift last played the song live in 2013 on the Red Tour.

Check out the performance here:

🏟| Better video of Taylor Swift singing "Safe & Sound" Tonight! #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/IIYyo9PfWL — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 26, 2023

it’s like a million little stars spelling out your name ✨ #SaoPauloTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/9gKQVTty8s — hayley “i love you” | 10.11.23 (@this1smetrying) November 26, 2023

The day before (November 24), Swift played ‘Now That We Don’t Talk’ for the first time live in São Paulo.

Swift also performed ‘Innocent’, from her debut album ‘Speak Now’. It’s the first time she’s performed the track since 2010, when the album first came out.

Swift’s concerts in Brazil have experienced several issues relating to the temperature of the country, with one fan dying before the show took place after collapsing from the extreme heat. Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23, was taken to hospital, where she passed away an hour later. Brazilian newspaper Folha de S Pauloreported that she sustained a cardiac arrest.

The singer took to Instagram to share she was “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.”

After postponing the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows due to the extreme heat, Swift also wrote: “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”