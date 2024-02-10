Watch Taylor Swift play rarities ‘The Outside’ and ‘Superman’ at ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift revived her songs ‘The Outside’ and ‘Superman’ at her show in Tokyo, Japan last night (February 9) – watch the footage below.

The pop megastar was playing her third concert at the Tokyo Dome stadium as part of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ when she revisited the tracks for the ‘surprise songs’ segment of the set.

“Welcome to the acoustic session,” Swift told the crowd. “So this has been something I’ve been loving doing on the ‘Eras Tour’. I love to sort of challenge myself to play songs that I’ve never played live or I haven’t played on this tour.”

The singer went on to say that she wanted to perform some “throwback” tracks before dusting off ‘Superman’ from the deluxe edition of her third album, ‘Speak Now’. According to Setlist.FM, it marked the song’s first live outing since 2011.

Next up, Swift played a piano version of ‘The Outside’ from her 2006 self-titled debut album for the first time since 2008. She told the audience that she wrote the track when she was 12 years old, joking: “So this song is 175 years old.”

Watch the video below.

At her first ‘Eras Tour’ gig in Tokyo on Wednesday (February 7), the ‘Midnights’ artist gave ‘Dear Reader’ its live debut and performed ‘Holy Ground’ as part of the ‘surprise songs’ segment.

Swift is due to play her fourth consecutive show in Tokyo tonight (February 10), with the Australian leg of the ‘Eras Tour’ set to begin next week.

Fans are currently anticipating that Swift could be in attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas tomorrow (February 11) to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are going up against the San Francisco 49ers at the huge sports event.

Earlier this week, Swift announced that an extended version of her ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15.

She’ll release her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19. See the full tracklist here.