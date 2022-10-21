Watch Taylor Swift play the outsider in ‘Anti-Hero’ music video

Taylor Swift has shared the music video for ‘Anti-Hero’, the lead single from her new album ‘Midnights’.

In the clip we see Swift appear as a giant-sized version of herself at a dinner party, watch her own funeral as dreamt in the song lyrics (“I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money/ She thinks I left them in the will“), and worry about weight-gain in an angel-and-devil incarnation of her personalities. She also parties with her ant–hero alter-ago.

Earlier this month the US pop star said that ‘Anti-Hero’ hears her delve the deepest she ever has into her “insecurities”.

“[It’s] one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said in a video posted on her Instagram. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

Swift continued: “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life is unmanageably sized.”

She then interjected her own comments to stress that she isn’t seeking sympathy for the downsides of being famous.

The singer went on to say that ‘Anti-Hero’ plays out as something of a “guiding tour” through “all the things I hate about myself”. The singer added that it’s about coming to terms with one’s flaws and plus points in working to truly accept who you are as a person.

Today (October 21) marks the release of Swift’s 10th album, ‘Midnights’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea noted that it’s a “shimmering return to pure pop” that “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.

Meanwhile, fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’, and just hours after she released ‘Midnights’ Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks.