Watch Taylor Swift’s self-directed video for ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice

Taylor Swift has shared a new official video for the new version of ‘Karma’ featuring Ice Spice – check it out below.

Friday (May 26) saw Swift drop a new deluxe version of her 10th album ‘Midnights‘, titled ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’, featuring the Ice Spice remix of ‘Karma’ among other tracks.

The same night, the rapper joined Swift to close out the first of multiple nights at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium for her ‘Eras’ tour.

In the official video for ‘Karma’, which dropped after the performance and was directed by Swift, she appears in a host of different locations including on a yellow brick road, trapped in an hourglass and inside a lightbulb.

Once Ice Spice joins the party, the pair row a boat across the sea.

Check out the video below.

Elsewhere on ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’, Swift also shared a re-recorded version of ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring “more” Lana Del Rey.

Besides the Ice Spice and Del Rey tracks, the digital edition also features ‘Hits Different’, which was previously only available on the Target version of the album.

Fans attending the East Rutherford shows on Swift’s ‘Eras‘ US tour will be able to purchase a special edition CD which includes a never before heard ‘Midnights’ vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’.

In a tweet on May 24 announcing the deluxe edition, Swift called Ice Spice a “brilliant artist”. “After getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she added.

She went on: “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana.”

Reviewing ‘Midnights’ upon release, NME said the album was “a shimmering return to pure pop”, adding that it “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.