Watch Tenacious D perform The Who medley in aid of gun safety

Tenacious D have shared a medley of songs from The Who‘s rock opera Tommy.

The band have posted a video, which you can watch below, featuring snippets of the tracks ‘Pinball Wizard’, ‘There’s A Doctor’ and ‘Go To The Mirror’.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!! We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy,” the duo said in statement via Pitchfork.

The clip sees Kyle Gass playing an actual pinball machine during ‘Pinball Wizard’ while Jack Black sings the cover.

The band are releasing a 7 inch vinyl version of the medley, with all proceeds going to to Everytown For Gun Safety, an organisation that touts the collective goals of finding ways to make communities safer by introducing solutions to help end gun violence. You can pre-order it here.

The latest medley comes after the band covered a series of Beatles tracks last year including ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’.

The cover, and its outlandish music video, received praise from Paul McCartney himself, who said: “It’s so imaginative and so well performed. What a great tribute to the original”.

Gass also released a cover of the Ramones classic ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’, changing the lyrics and transforming the song into a COVID-19 vaccination anthem.

Meanwhile, the band are set to hit the road for a US tour later this month. You can purchase tickets here.