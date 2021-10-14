Watch Thai-Italian singer SILVY’s exuberant cover of Lizzo’s ‘Rumors’

Thai-Italian singer-songwriter SILVY has released a new cover of Lizzo’s song ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B.

The cover was released exclusively via Cover Nation’s official YouTube page on Wednesday night (October 13). The homemade cover sees SILVY belting Lizzo’s parts, rapping Cardi B’s verse bar-for-bar and dancing along to the tune.

Watch SILVY’s cover of Lizzo’s ‘Rumors’ below.

“Had soooo much fun singing and making this one,” SILVY said via a short Instagram post to announce the cover’s release.

SILVY’s cover of the track follows the release of her powerful body-positive debut single, ‘XL’, which released in August. ‘XL’, per a press release, chronicled the musician’s past experiences with being forced to conform to her prior record labels’ ideal image.

“I wanted to make a track about my story so far, and include [the] main theme of my life (body positivity). I had the time of my life working on this song,” she said at the time.

SILVY has yet to announce plans for a follow-up single or a larger project, such as an EP or studio album.

SILVY is an actress-singer who has appeared in television series such as Rearranged Love, Deceptive Marriage, and has performed on music shows like The Voice Thailand and The Masked Singer Thailand.