Watch Thai pop rock band Three Man Down cover Billkin and PP Krit’s ‘Safe Zone’

Thai pop rock band Three Man Down have released their rendition of Billkin and PP Krit’s hit ‘Safe Zone’.

The quintet’s version, released on YouTube last Sunday (August 29), featured the artists performing the song inside an old warehouse, occasionally goofing off.

Watch Three Man Down’s cover of ‘Safe Zone’ here:

The video reached more than a million views two days after its release. The performance is part of the GeneLab+ Nadao Music’s “cross cover project”, where artists from both labels are paired and assigned to do a cover of each other’s songs.

‘Safe Zone’, an original track by Thai singers Billkin and PP Krit released in April, is part of the soundtrack of the 2021 Thai drama series I Promised You The Moon, in which they both star as co-leads.

Meanwhile, PP Krit also dropped his version of the five-member band’s single called ‘If You Truly Love Me’. Watch his performance here.

Prior to these releases, singers Jaylerr and Ice Paris, along with Thai alternative band Tilly Birds, released their takes on the tracks ‘Can’t Keep Up’ (originally written by LIPTA) and ‘Feels Like A Year’ (originally by Jaylerr and Ice Paris), respectively.

Billkin and rock outfit Cocktail will be the last pair appearing on GeneLab+ Nadao Music’s cross cover project. Their performance videos will be launched on September 4 and 5.